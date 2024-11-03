Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Decreased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $495,236,000 after purchasing an additional 164,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $175.81. 1,946,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.99. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

