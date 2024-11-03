DigiByte Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $90.92 million and $2.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,511.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00493743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00097298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00228750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00068372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,343,893,011 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

