Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00007285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 5.02815171 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars.

