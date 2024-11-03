Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 368.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

