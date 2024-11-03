Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DUK traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,713,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

