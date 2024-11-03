Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,560,000 after buying an additional 856,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 201.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 617,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

