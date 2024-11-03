Edelcoin (EDLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,986.51

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and approximately $7,986.51 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.88341669 USD and is down -11.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,451.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

