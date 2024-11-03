Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $818.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $911.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $866.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

