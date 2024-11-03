EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group updated its FY24 guidance to $20.50-21.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 20.500-21.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $453.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.77. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $206.37 and a one year high of $461.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

