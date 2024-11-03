Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 257,773 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,773 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 427,827 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 963,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 668,002 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,315. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

