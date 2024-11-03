Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 199.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,119 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $983,853.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,817.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,010. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 896,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.06. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

