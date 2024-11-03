Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $8.60 Million in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 292,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,031,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,259,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,153,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

SYRE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,509. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

