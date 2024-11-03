Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 399,257 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 165.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,257 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EverQuote by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at $95,070,324.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,629. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,360. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $28.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.06.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

