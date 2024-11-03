Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $35,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. 982,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

