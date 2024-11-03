Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 1,959 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group makes up 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.81% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $29,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SKWD. William Blair began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $43.70 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

