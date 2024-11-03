Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $91.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

