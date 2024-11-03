Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $591,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.