Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

