Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 8,863 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

