Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $384,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 499,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 228,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

