Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.16) EPS.

Enviri Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE NVRI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. 1,248,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Enviri has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

