Evercore ISI Increases Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $54.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

BFH stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

