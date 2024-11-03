F M Investments LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.