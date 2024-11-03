F M Investments LLC Sells 5,546 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

