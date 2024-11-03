F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,657 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the period. F5 comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $1,170,702 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.96. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

