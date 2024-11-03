Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $977.75 and traded as low as $966.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $966.00, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $676.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $964.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $977.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $29.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

