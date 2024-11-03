Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 981,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 195,861 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 158,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 18,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE BMY opened at $54.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -73.62%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

