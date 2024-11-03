Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

