Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLAL opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

