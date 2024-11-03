Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

