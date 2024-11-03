Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

