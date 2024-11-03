FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

FB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

FB Financial stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,906,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248,891. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,910. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

