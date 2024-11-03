Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $38.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance

Shares of FNMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,793,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

