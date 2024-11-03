Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.
NYSE:FSS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
