Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

