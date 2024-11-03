Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3 %

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. Federal Signal has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.