Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for about 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferguson by 589.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,563,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,757 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,496. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $154.61 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

