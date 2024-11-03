Fernwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,299 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $182.88. 14,443,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663,046. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $208.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

