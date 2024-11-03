Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $9,253,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,219,308.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,227,864 shares of company stock valued at $98,438,243. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. 3,773,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,725. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

