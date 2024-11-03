Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,542,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

