Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.51. The company had a trading volume of 719,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,533. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

