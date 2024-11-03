First National Bank Sioux Falls Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. 3,126,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

