First National Bank Sioux Falls Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 33,542,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874,420. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.