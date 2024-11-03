First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.67.

TSE:FN opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.44. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.15 and a one year high of C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 25,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

