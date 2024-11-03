Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 1,764 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $119.69 and a one year high of $158.74.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

