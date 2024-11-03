Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $9,876,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ITA opened at $144.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

