Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $683,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $793.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.81 and a 52-week high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

