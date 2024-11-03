Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 993,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 622,152 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 389,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,604,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $663.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.