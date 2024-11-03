Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $211.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

