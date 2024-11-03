Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 12,869 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,399,000. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $117.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

