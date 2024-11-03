Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 8,035,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 53,567,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.